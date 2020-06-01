Fred O. "Junior" Russell passed peacefully in his bed Thursday, May 28, 2020, with family by his side.He was born August 29, 1932, in Prosperity, a son of the late Fred and Effa Ealy Russell. He attended Trinity High School.On March 21, 1956, he married Linda Brewer Russell, who survives him.He served in the U.S. Army as private first class in the Korean War from 1953 to 1954, where he was awarded the Good Conduct Medal. Mr. Russell retired from J&L Steel Mill in Aliquippa in 1982 after working for 33 years and was a lifelong farmer of Hereford cattle on his Prosperity farm.In addition to his wife Linda, Fred is survived by his sons, Ronald (Donna) Russell of Prosperity and Randy Russell of Avella; his daughter, Rebecca (James) Cox of Waynesburg; his granddaughters, Michelle (Jonathan) Markley of Claysville, Danielle Russell of Richmond Texas, Melissa Cox of Mt. Pleasant, S.C., Melody Cox of Waynesburg, Hannah (Jacob) Puskarich of Prosperity, and Amy (Matthew) Kelley of Portland, Ore.; his great-grandchildren, Mason Markley, Paige Markley and Sutton Puskarich; his sister, Leona Stewart of Warren; and several nieces and nephews.Preceding him in death were an infant son, Rex Russell; sister Arlenna Hainer; and brother Curtis Russell.Fred lived a simple life on his farm, where he enjoyed chatting with anyone who drove by and was content mowing the fields on his John Deere tractor or riding his Gator around with his Sheltie dog Raini by his side. He was proud of his children, doted on his granddaughters and raised the eldest Michelle as his daughter. The last years of his life were spent at Hawthorne Woods Assisted Living, enjoying visits from his family, especially his great-grandchildren, who were the light of his life. He loved sitting outdoors, watching his bird feeders, going out to eat and reading books and the newspaper. He enjoyed the company of other Hawthorne residents, and, most of all, spending time with his wife of 64 years. Fred will be remembered for never knowing a stranger, for working sun up until sun down until his body wouldn't let him anymore and for being one of the strongest men in overcoming medical adversities – he always seemed to bounce back. For those that knew him over the years, he may have been a stubborn man and sometimes a man of few words, but the love for his family could be seen and will live on in the legacy he has left behind.Fred was provided with loving care by Gateway Hospice and the nurses and aides at Hawthorne Woods.Due to crowd restriction guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, no public visitation will be held.Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 1, 2020.