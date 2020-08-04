1/
Fred S. Delval III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Fred S. Delval III, 80, of Scott Township, after a battle with cancer, passed away on July 31, 2020.

He was the beloved husband of the late Margaret J. Downey Delval for 51 years; loving father of Freddie (Dawn Crewl) Delval and Scott Delval; cherished grandfather of Melissa (Mike) Flynn and Lindsay (fiancé Joe Ligas) Delval; and great-grandfather of Mitchell Flynn; brother of the late Sandi Delval and Joe (Carol) Delval; also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Fred served proudly in the U.S. Navy from 1957-1961. He was a retired employee of Universal Cyclops, Bridgeville. He was a lifetime and founding member of South Fayette Volunteer Fire Dartment #1, Cuddy, and a member of the Glendale Fireman's Club, where he served as financial secretary for over 25 years. Fred was a member of the Collier Sportsman's Association, the Centennial-Lafayette Lodge #544 for 47 years and the Scottish Rite Valley of Pittsburgh.

Friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday in the Warchol Funeral Home Inc., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, 412-221-3333. A graveside service with full military honors will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in Melrose Cemetery, 3064 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, PA 15017. A Masonic Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Make a Wish Foundation. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved