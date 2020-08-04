Fred S. Delval III, 80, of Scott Township, after a battle with cancer, passed away on July 31, 2020.

He was the beloved husband of the late Margaret J. Downey Delval for 51 years; loving father of Freddie (Dawn Crewl) Delval and Scott Delval; cherished grandfather of Melissa (Mike) Flynn and Lindsay (fiancé Joe Ligas) Delval; and great-grandfather of Mitchell Flynn; brother of the late Sandi Delval and Joe (Carol) Delval; also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Fred served proudly in the U.S. Navy from 1957-1961. He was a retired employee of Universal Cyclops, Bridgeville. He was a lifetime and founding member of South Fayette Volunteer Fire Dartment #1, Cuddy, and a member of the Glendale Fireman's Club, where he served as financial secretary for over 25 years. Fred was a member of the Collier Sportsman's Association, the Centennial-Lafayette Lodge #544 for 47 years and the Scottish Rite Valley of Pittsburgh.

Friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday in the Warchol Funeral Home Inc., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, 412-221-3333. A graveside service with full military honors will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in Melrose Cemetery, 3064 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, PA 15017. A Masonic Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Make a Wish Foundation. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com