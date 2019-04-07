Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fred S. Shaffer.

Fred S. Shaffer, 88, of Avella, passed away on Friday evening, April 5, 2019, in his home, surrounded by family.

He was born on March 27, 1931, in Thornton, W.Va., a son of the late William Shaffer Sr. and Catherine E. Merriman Shaffer.

Mr. Shaffer was employed by J & L Steel for 30 years.

Fred was an avid Steelers fan and a hard worker. He loved scrapping metal and spending time with his family.

In November 1964, he married Delores June Terry, who survives.

Also surviving are three daughters, Peggy Miller of Wellsburg, W.Va., Catherine Coen of Washington, Delores "Dee" Shaffer (John Doleno) of Avella; and a son, Fred Shaffer Jr. (Marcia Smith) of Washington; six grandchildren, Megan Miller, Randy and Erin Coen, Brad and Mackenzie Shaffer, and Cheyenne Doleno; a great-granddaughter, Lily; and a sister, Peggy (Daniel) Banovich of Avella.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are two brothers, William Shaffer Sr. and Billy Glendenning; two sisters, Virginia Glendenning and Ruth Ann Ward; and son-in-law, Rick Miller.

Friends and family will be received from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, April 8, in the Jerome A. Stefkovich Funeral Home Inc., 18 Campbell Street, Avella, PA 15312. The family requests that everyone wear Steelers attire to the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home at www.stefkovichfuneralhome.com.