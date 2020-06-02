Fred W. Allen Jr., 69, of Washington, died Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Transitions Health Care.He was born December 21, 1950, in Washington, a son of the late Fred W. and Helen V. Mickey Allen.Fred attended Washington High School and went on to work in maintenance for Penn Mould.He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1968 to 1970 during the Vietnam War.Fred was a member of the Edwin Scott Linton Post #175, of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars #927, and the Moose Lodge #22, of Washington.Surviving are a brother, Edward E. (Linda) Allen of Broomfield, Colo.; two sisters, Darla (Jay) Hammers of Washington and Mona Pritchard of Hilliard, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.All services are private and entrusted to Hummell and Jones Funeral Home, Douglas M. Jones, supervisor.Fred will be interred in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the veteran's charity of one's choice.Condolences may be expressed at www.hummellandjones.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 2, 2020.