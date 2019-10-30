Fred W. Bartley, 95, formerly of Masontown, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019, in Strabane Woods, Washington.

He was born April 21, 1924, in Lamberts Run, W.Va., a son of the late Fred W. and Fannie Maria Swiger Bartley.

Fred served in the U.S. Army during World War II. Before retiring, he was employed as a coal miner at Gateway Coal Company.

He loved dancing and watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up, and he loved being a "handyman" to all.

He was predeceased by his parents; his first wife, Evelyn Javorsky Bartley; his second wife, Helen Bertovich Franks Bartley; brothers Carl, Don, George Lynn and Frankie; and sisters Mildred and Agnes.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Karen (Gary) Clark of Washington and Jerome F. (Marilynn) Bartley of Carmichaels; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Family and friends will be received from 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday and until 9:30 a.m., the time of prayers of transfer, Friday, November 1, in John S. Maykuth Funeral Home, 7 River Avenue, Masontown. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Masontown, with Father William G. Berkey as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Masontown. Military rites will be accorded by American Legion Post 423 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4584.