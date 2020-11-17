1/
Fred Warren
1924 - 2020
Fred Warren, 96, of Monongahela, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020, in Greensburg Care Center. He was born April 18, 1924, in Monongahela, a son of William and Rose Winters Warren.

Fred served and worked for the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) and was a World War II veteran, having served in the USCG Merchant Marines. He was employed by Consolidated Coal in Elizabeth, where he retired as a riverboat engineer. After retirement, he was employed as a mechanic for Mathies Mine for more than 10 years.

Fred was a member of the Henry M. Phillips Lodge 337 Free & Accepted Masons and a 50-year member of the Pennsylvania Free Masons. In 1966, he became a Master Mason and also obtained his 32nd degree. He was a past member of the Syria Temple Shriners (AAONMS). His other memberships include the Arroas Haymakers Association 258 1/2 and the Hoot Owl Athletic Association, both in New Eagle, the BPO Elks Lodge 455 in Monongahela and the Library Sportsmen's Club. Fred was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He is survived by his daughter, Suzanne Skirpan of Greensburg; granddaughter Ericka Paige Skirpan of New Jersey; grandson Michael Warren Skirpan and wife Jacqueline (Cameron) of Pittsburgh; great-grandson Shayzen Rain Warren Skirpan; former son-in-law Michael Skirpan of Monessen.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Flowers Warren, who died October 20, 2003; daughter Linda Warren; four sisters, Anna Mae Anderson, Frances Gavlak, Dorothy Brewer and Betty Bright; and three brothers, Billy, Walter and Edward Warren.

The family suggests contributions to Community Forge, which subsidizes free community programming and service organizations. Send contributions to: Locally Grown, 1256 Franklin Avenue, Wilkinsburg, PA 15221, Attn: Fred Warren Memorial or visit forge.community/support.html. Arrangements are under the direction of the Frye Funeral Home Inc., 427 West Main Street, Monongahela.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com.






Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
FRYE FUNERAL HOME, INC
427 W MAIN ST
Monongahela, PA 15063-2551
(724) 258-6136
