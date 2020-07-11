Freda Giameos, 88, of Canonsburg, died Friday, July 10, 2020.

She was born October 25, 1931, in Canonsburg, a daughter of Nicholas and Marrietta Kalimeri Kostiou.

Freda was an active member of All Saints Greek Orthodox Church, Canonsburg, where she was a member of the Daughters of Penelope, the Pan Rhodian Society, and the Philoptochos.

After her retirement as a line inspector for RCA, she enjoyed volunteering at the Canonsburg General Hospital.

Freda had a love for life and a love for family. Anyone she encountered experienced her kindness, her thoughtfulness, and her generosity. She was someone who was sure to send a card, visit the shut-ins, and help the needy. Her flair for fashion was something that never went unnoticed, as well as, her passion for Greek music and dancing. Her beautiful smile and zest for life will long be remembered by all who knew her. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Surviving are her daughter, Margaret Spinneweber of Canonsburg; her brother, George (Stacey) Kostiou of Medford, N.J.; grandchildren Ava (Brian) Hoefler and Louis (Deanna) Spinneweber; great-grandchildren Logan and Caden; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Freda was preceded in death by her husband, Sarantis Giameos, who died April 13, 1970; her sister, Mary Petros, and brother-in-law Pete Petros.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, in Sollon Funeral and Cremation Services, LTD, 30 East College Street, Canonsburg, Phillip L. Sollon, supervisor, 724-746-1000. In the continued interest of public safety, everyone is asked to wear facial coverings and maintain social distancing.

Trisagion service will be held in the funeral home at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 14. Additional visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of services, Wednesday, July 15, in the All Saints Greek Orthodox Church, 601 W. McMurray Road, Canonsburg, PA 15317, with Father George Athanasiou officiating.

Interment will follow in Oak Spring Cemetery, Canonsburg.

Visit www.sollon.com to leave condolences.