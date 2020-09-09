1/1
Freda Mae Andreone
1938 - 2020
Freda Mae Andreone, 82, of Washington, passed from this world and into the arms of God Thursday, September 3, 2020, in Baptist Health, Louisville, Ky.

Freda was born April 2, 1938, in Washington, a daughter of the late Lester and Cleo Caldwell McAdams.

She was a 1957 graduate of Trinity High School and kept in close contact with her classmates.

Mrs. Andreone was a member of Faith United Presbyterian Church, where she was a deacon, and sang in the choir. She loved being in the choir and frequently burst into an unexpected song.

Freda worked as a baker for Pastries by John for 10 years, and at Dudts Bakery for 5 years. She enjoyed engaging with the public and made friends with everyone she met.

Freda was a baker extraordinaire, and had a passion for dancing. She was a beloved foster grandparent for Head Start for 11 years.

On March 21, 1999, she married Adolph Andreone, who died September 22, 2000.

Surviving are three children, John (Peggy) Backner, Susan Backner and Jeffrey Backner; three grandchildren, Jacki, Gianna and Amelia; and several nieces and nephews.

Freda was preceded in death by her brother, Lester "Jr" McAdams; and two sisters, Helen Opalka and Audrey Watt.

Memorial donations may be made to the Avis Arbor Women's Shelter, 84 W. Wheeling Street, Washington, PA 15301.

Due to state-mandated Covid-19 restrictions, all services are private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

Additional information and guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-8122
