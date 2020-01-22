Frederick E. Warrell Jr., 87, of Claysville, died Friday, January 17, 2020, in his home, surrounded by his family.

Mr. Warrell was born August 29, 1932, in Washington, a son of Fred E. Warrell Sr. and Sarah Gladys Shelar.

Fred was an avid huntsman, fisherman and a member of the Claysville Sportsman club. He retired from McGuffey School District after 31 years. He was a devoted member of Claysville's Christian Church. Fred also served his country in the U.S. Army. Besides his family, Fred loved gardening, the Steelers and the Pirates.

Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Ruby Ann McCartney of Washington; their sons, Fredrick E. Warrell III (Tracy Luzar) and Michael S. Warrell (Melissa Duncan); and grandchildren Jonathan A. Warrell, Morgan Luzar, Michael Warrell, Makenzie Warrell, Jayden Belfiore and Nevaeh Belfiore.

Friends will be received for visitation from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday in Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 219 Main Street, Claysville PA, 15323, 724-663-7373, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 25.