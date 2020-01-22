Frederick E. Warrell Jr. (1932 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederick E. Warrell Jr..
Service Information
Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
219 Main Street
Claysville, PA
15323
(724)-663-7373
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
219 Main Street
Claysville, PA 15323
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
219 Main Street
Claysville, PA 15323
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
219 Main Street
Claysville, PA 15323
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
219 Main Street
Claysville, PA 15323
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
219 Main Street
Claysville, PA 15323
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Frederick E. Warrell Jr., 87, of Claysville, died Friday, January 17, 2020, in his home, surrounded by his family.

Mr. Warrell was born August 29, 1932, in Washington, a son of Fred E. Warrell Sr. and Sarah Gladys Shelar.

Fred was an avid huntsman, fisherman and a member of the Claysville Sportsman club. He retired from McGuffey School District after 31 years. He was a devoted member of Claysville's Christian Church. Fred also served his country in the U.S. Army. Besides his family, Fred loved gardening, the Steelers and the Pirates.

Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Ruby Ann McCartney of Washington; their sons, Fredrick E. Warrell III (Tracy Luzar) and Michael S. Warrell (Melissa Duncan); and grandchildren Jonathan A. Warrell, Morgan Luzar, Michael Warrell, Makenzie Warrell, Jayden Belfiore and Nevaeh Belfiore.

Friends will be received for visitation from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday in Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 219 Main Street, Claysville PA, 15323, 724-663-7373, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 25.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jan. 22, 2020
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.