Frederick R. Woodburn, 68, of Burgettstown, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in his home.He was born April 10, 1952, in Washington Hospital, a son of the late William A. and Dorothy L. Mull Woodburn.Fred was a 1970 graduate of Avella High School and received his associate's degree from Washington Institute of Technology. He worked at Superior Valve as a draftsman until his retirement in 2008. After retirement, he was the bookkeeper for his family's business, Hickory Home Health.He was a lifelong resident of the Avella and Burgettstown area, a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church of Avella and the Moose Lodge 1564 of Wellsburg.Fred was an avid golfer and loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren, whom he frequently babysat while they were growing up.On June 9, 1973, in St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, he married Anna M. Cilia, who survives.Surviving, in addition to his wife of 46 years, are two daughters, April (John) Adams of Burgettstown and Amanda (Jeremy) Lowe of Wheeling, W.Va.; six grandchildren, Faith, Lauren and Shelby Bistarkey, Jack, Andrea and Nicholas Lowe; a brother, Russell "Hop" Woodburn of Avella; a sister, Doris (Wayne) Peterson of Carmichaels. Also left to cherish his memory are several nieces and nephews, all of whom were "his favorite."Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, are three brothers, William "Jiggs," Roland "Woody" and Richard "Itsy" Woodburn.All funeral services are private.Condolences may be expressed at www.stefkovichfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 1, 2020.