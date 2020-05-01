Frederick R. Woodburn
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frederick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frederick R. Woodburn, 68, of Burgettstown, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in his home.He was born April 10, 1952, in Washington Hospital, a son of the late William A. and Dorothy L. Mull Woodburn.Fred was a 1970 graduate of Avella High School and received his associate's degree from Washington Institute of Technology. He worked at Superior Valve as a draftsman until his retirement in 2008. After retirement, he was the bookkeeper for his family's business, Hickory Home Health.He was a lifelong resident of the Avella and Burgettstown area, a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church of Avella and the Moose Lodge 1564 of Wellsburg.Fred was an avid golfer and loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren, whom he frequently babysat while they were growing up.On June 9, 1973, in St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, he married Anna M. Cilia, who survives.Surviving, in addition to his wife of 46 years, are two daughters, April (John) Adams of Burgettstown and Amanda (Jeremy) Lowe of Wheeling, W.Va.; six grandchildren, Faith, Lauren and Shelby Bistarkey, Jack, Andrea and Nicholas Lowe; a brother, Russell "Hop" Woodburn of Avella; a sister, Doris (Wayne) Peterson of Carmichaels. Also left to cherish his memory are several nieces and nephews, all of whom were "his favorite."Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, are three brothers, William "Jiggs," Roland "Woody" and Richard "Itsy" Woodburn.All funeral services are private.Condolences may be expressed at www.stefkovichfuneralhome.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jerome A Stefkovich Funeral Home
18 Campbell Street
Avella, PA 15312
724-587-3825
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
Anna my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family ♥
Jackie Miller
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved