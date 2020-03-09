Frederick Wayne Kramer, 92, of Bulger, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Washington Hospital. The things most important to Wayne and his wife were new birth, spring trilliums in the forest, new seedlings in the greenhouse and new babies in the home. And so, it is absolutely fitting that Wayne Kramer, son, brother, husband, father, grand and great, breathed his last breath as the nursery lullaby chimes rang throughout the entire Washington Hospital announcing a new birth.

He was born July 17, 1927, in South Hills, a son of the late George and Martha Heaps Kramer.

Wayne was a World War II U.S. Navy veteran and a retired superintendent of Midway Coal and also worked at Jefferson Coal and Aloe Coal Co.

He was a member of St. Columbkille Church and enjoyed canning, hunting, fishing, gardening, camping, jelly making and baking. He was very active with the Midway Seniors. Wayne was the last surviving founder of Pack and Troop 1396 of Robinson Township, where he was the recipient of the highest award in Boy Scouts of America, the Silver Beaver. He also was the past Master of Burgettstown Grange 1502. Together, Mr. Kramer and his late wife owned and operated Kramer's Greenhouse for over 40 years.

Surviving are his children, Mary Catherine "Kay" (the late Larry) Snatchko of Burgettstown, Mark (Judy) Kramer of Bavington, David (Jan) Kramer of Hickory and Chris (Dawn) Kramer of Hanover Township, and daughter-in-law Mary Beth Kramer of North Fayette Township; and siblings Betty (Nicholas) Ulrich and Roy (Rae) Kramer. Also surviving are 15 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

Wayne was preceded in death by his wife, Helen J. Kramer, whom he married November 27, 1947; his son, George Kramer; and siblings George (Ruth) Kramer, Mildred (Michael) Duran and Jaunita (Wilbur) Shoup.

Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc. and Crematory, 305 Main Street, Imperial, 724-695-2800. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, at St. Columbkille Church, Imperial. A luncheon will be held immediately following Mass and interment will follow in Grandview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request donations be made to Mr. Kramer's special needs great-grandson, Hunter Kramer, which can be mailed to Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc., 314 West Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057.

