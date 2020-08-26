Fredrick Lee Fonner Sr., 77, of Waynesburg, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020, in his home.

He was born November 9, 1942, in Scio, Ohio, a son of the late Charles and Isabelle Smith Fonner.

Fredrick was a Greene County resident his whole life. He graduated from Waynesburg High School in 1961. Fredrick was affiliated with the Allegheny Wesleyan Methodist Church, Waynesburg.

He married Opal F. Dulaney October 26, 1968, and they were happily married for 51 years.

Fredrick owned Fonner's Garage for 47 years until he retired in 2008. He enjoyed working on the farm and doing maintenance to his rental properties. He manufactured his own backhoe, and there wasn't anything he couldn't fix. He was really good at problem solving. Fredrick was very proud of his 1947 Willy's Jeep.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Leeann Fonner and Fredrick Fonner Jr., both of Waynesburg; three grandchildren, Allison, Derek and Christopher "Damon" Eisiminger, all of Waynesburg; two sisters, Wilma Malanosky of Scenery Hill and Shirley Martin of Waynesburg; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Rachel and Troy Shultz; one brother, Charles Fonner Jr.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 28, in Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359, telephone 724-499-5181. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 29, in the funeral home, with Pastor Rick Croyle officiating. Burial will follow at Fonner Cemetery, Washington Township, with full military honors conducted by the United States Army and the Greene County Honor Guard.

View and sign the tribute wall at www.kestersonfh.com.