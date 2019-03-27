Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for G. Robert Thompson.

G. Robert "Bob" Thompson, 76, who was the former Mayor of Wilbert Avenue, passed away at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Washington Hospital.

He was born February 15, 1943, in Washington, and was a graduate of Trinity High School.

Bob held a few positions serving the community. He was a volunteer fireman, part-time police officer and game commission officer for South Strabane Township. Eventually, he went to work for Washington Steel, retiring after 40 years of service.

He loved being outside, fooling around in his garden or working on some project in the garage. He had a passion for redoing antique tractors. During the winter, he could be found sitting in his recliner, watching his cop shows on TV and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Karen, and daughter Raeleen.

Friends and family will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 219 Main Street, Claysville, PA 15323, 724-663-7373, www.youngfhinc.com, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 29. Interment will be private in Washington Cemetery.