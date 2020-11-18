1/1
Gabriel F. Luba Jr.
1941 - 2020
Gabriel "Gabe" F. Luba, Jr., 79, of Cecil, went home to be with the Lord, on November 16, 2020, after a long illness.

He was born on February 5, 1941, in Canonsburg, a son of the late Gabriel F. and Minnie Capane Luba, Sr.

On September 27, 1963, he married Martha Wilson, who survives. Mr. Luba was a former employee of McGraw – Edison and Cooper Industries, Canonsburg and later retired from the Rug Doctor. He was a faithful member of the Bible Chapel, McMurray and loved being with his family. He enjoyed hunting, gardening, and listening to polkas. He also coached youth football for Cecil Elementary School, for many years.

Surviving along with his wife Martha; are three sons, Eric Luba, Kirk Luba and Mark (Michele) Luba; three grandchildren, Cody Luba, Mandi (Mat Lambert) Luba and Jake Luba; one great-grandson, Parker Lambert; also many loving cousins.

Friends received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, at the Warchol Funeral Home, Inc., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville 412-221-3333. A Funeral Service will be held Friday, 11 a.m., at The Bible Chapel, McMurray EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. If you are unable to attend the service, it will be live streamed. Please view our website obituary for details. Interment to follow at Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray. Memorial contributions may be made to The Bible Chapel or Washington City Mission. View and add condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome.com







Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
NOV
19
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
NOV
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
The Bible Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
