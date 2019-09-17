Gabriel Insana (1952 - 2019)
Service Information
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA
15301
(724)-225-8122
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
View Map
Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
View Map
Obituary
Gabriel "Gabe" Insana, 67, of Washington, died Friday, September 13, 2019, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.

He was born July 27, 1952, in Washington, a son of Frank and Jean Lucciola Insana of Washington.

A graduate of Immaculate Conception High School, he was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Mr. Insana worked as a machinist and mould-maker for more than 30 years at Ross Mould.

An avid football fan, he enjoyed tinkering on cars, especially his 1975 ½ Triumph TR6. His greatest joy was spending time with friends and family.

On September 19, 1981, he married Debra Carney, who survives.

Also surviving are a son, Ryan (Brittany) Insana of Washington; a daughter, Jessica (Christopher Wojcuich) Insana of Washington; a brother, David (Jodi) Insana of Cranberry Township; a sister, Diana Mooney of Washington; three grandchildren, Gabrielle, Shyla and Luke; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where a blessing service will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 19. Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Sept. 17, 2019
