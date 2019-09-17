Gabriel "Gabe" Insana, 67, of Washington, died Friday, September 13, 2019, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.

He was born July 27, 1952, in Washington, a son of Frank and Jean Lucciola Insana of Washington.

A graduate of Immaculate Conception High School, he was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Mr. Insana worked as a machinist and mould-maker for more than 30 years at Ross Mould.

An avid football fan, he enjoyed tinkering on cars, especially his 1975 ½ Triumph TR6. His greatest joy was spending time with friends and family.

On September 19, 1981, he married Debra Carney, who survives.

Also surviving are a son, Ryan (Brittany) Insana of Washington; a daughter, Jessica (Christopher Wojcuich) Insana of Washington; a brother, David (Jodi) Insana of Cranberry Township; a sister, Diana Mooney of Washington; three grandchildren, Gabrielle, Shyla and Luke; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where a blessing service will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 19. Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery.

