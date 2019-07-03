Gabrielle Ursula Cronin, 68, of Washington, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, in St. Clair Hospital, Pittsburgh.

She was born August 12, 1950, in McMurray, a daughter of the late William R. and Hermine P. Schnell Feyche.

Ms. Cronin was Christian.

She loved animals and enjoyed volunteering for Animal Friends in Pittsburgh and spending time with her dachshund, Bogie.

Gabrielle was an alumna of IES International, Bethany College, where she received her bachelor of arts degree in education, and Antioch University of New England, where she received her master of arts degree in psychology.

Reading and being politically active were some of her interests. She was a proud Democrat.

Carlow University employed her as a social worker until her retirement.

Surviving are a daughter, Elisabeth Cronin of Baltimore, Md.; a brother, Robert W. (Joanne) Feyche of Pittsburgh; her nephew and niece, Alex and Marie Feyche; and her ex-husband, Michael J. Cronin of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Arrangements were private and are in the care of Mario L. DeAngelo Funeral Home, Canonsburg. Interment was held in Oak Spring Cemetery, Chartiers Township.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237, or on the web at https://www.thinkingoutsidethecage.org.

A tribute wall is available at www.deangelocare.com.