Garnet E. Roth
Garnet E. Roth, 91, of Mt. Lebanon, formerly of Baldwin, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020, following a brief illness.

At the request of her children, Susan Glassey (Gregg), Donald Roth (Marta), Janet Marietta (Mark) and Elaine Weber (Michael), a celebration of her life will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in the spring. A full obituary will be published at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of Timothy K. Slater Funeral Service, Inc., Mt. Oliver. The family suggests memorials be sent to Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, 1 North Linden Street, Duquesne PA 15110, www.pittsburghfoodbank.org

Condolences at www.timothykslater.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Timothy K. Slater Funeral Services
425 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
(412) 381-3337
