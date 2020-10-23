Garnet E. Roth, 91, of Mt. Lebanon, formerly of Baldwin, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020, following a brief illness.

At the request of her children, Susan Glassey (Gregg), Donald Roth (Marta), Janet Marietta (Mark) and Elaine Weber (Michael), a celebration of her life will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in the spring. A full obituary will be published at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of Timothy K. Slater Funeral Service, Inc., Mt. Oliver. The family suggests memorials be sent to Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, 1 North Linden Street, Duquesne PA 15110, www.pittsburghfoodbank.org

