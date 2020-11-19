Garnet Pearl McCann Despot, 93, of Low Hill, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

She was the beloved wife of the late Steve Despot Jr.; loving mother of James Despot and the late William S. (surviving wife, Susan "Sue") Despot; cherished grandmother of Lauren (Daniel) Krofcheck, Dustin (Stephanie) Despot, Jillian (Matthew) Caster and Steven (Sonya) Despot; great-grandmother of Caleesi Garnet and Jax Miles Despot, Elena Zsofia and Madison Jane Krofcheck; sister of Russell Lynn (Fran) McCann and the late Rosella McCracken; aunt of Susan McCracken, Melanie McCann and Stephanie (Sean) Moore.

Garnet graduated in 1947 from the West Virginia Business College with an accounting degree. She worked at the Brownsville Hospital for 39 years in the accounting and billing department, retiring at the age of 80 in 2007. She was a devoted member of the Taylor United Methodist Church, where she participated in all the many women's group activities.

Private funeral services at the family's request are under the care of the Skirpan Funeral Home, Brownsville. Garnet will be laid to rest in Westland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Taylor United Methodist Church, 610 Old National Pike, Brownsville, PA 15417. www.skirpanfuneralhome.com