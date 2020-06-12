Garrett Anthony Caltuna
1989 - 2020
Garrett Anthony Caltuna, 30, of Mather, died unexpectedly Wednesday, June 10, 2020. He was born in Brookhaven, N.Y., October 11, 1989.

Garrett was a 2008 graduate of Jefferson Morgan High School.

He was the beloved son of Lisa M. Caltuna; fianc of Marrissa Habert; loving father of Aerilynn Caltuna; grandson of the late Carl and June Caltuna; nephew of Michael (Cathy) Caltuna and the late Carla (Gary) Zec, and the late Richard (Denise) Caltuna; also several cousins. His daughter, Aerilynn, was his everything and his time spent playing with her was his favorite thing in the world.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546.

Memorial contributions in honor of Garrett may be made to his daughter, Aerilynn.

Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
3287 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
