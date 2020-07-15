Garry Dewane Wells, 63, formerly of Washington, passed peacefully, July 11, 2020.

He was a beloved son of the late Louis Dye and Julia Mae Wells-Jolly; loving father of Julius (Nicole) and Amanda Blair, Alicia McKenzie, Michelle Priestly and the late Garry Lee; dearest brother of 14; adored grandfather of eight; special nephew to Henry Blevins Jr., Edna Cox and Ruthie Dye; treasured uncle, cousin and friend of many. He also leaves his cherished companion and devoted caretaker, Teri Lynn Ellis.

Sadly, services and interment in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies are private.

Arrangements are by Ball Funeral Chapel Inc.