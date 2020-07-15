1/1
Garry Dewane Wells
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Garry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Garry Dewane Wells, 63, formerly of Washington, passed peacefully, July 11, 2020.

He was a beloved son of the late Louis Dye and Julia Mae Wells-Jolly; loving father of Julius (Nicole) and Amanda Blair, Alicia McKenzie, Michelle Priestly and the late Garry Lee; dearest brother of 14; adored grandfather of eight; special nephew to Henry Blevins Jr., Edna Cox and Ruthie Dye; treasured uncle, cousin and friend of many. He also leaves his cherished companion and devoted caretaker, Teri Lynn Ellis.

Sadly, services and interment in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies are private.

Arrangements are by Ball Funeral Chapel Inc.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 343-1506
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved