Garry L. Wright
1957 - 2020
Garry L. Wright, 62, of Burgettstown, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Donnell House Hospice of Washington. He was born December 21, 1957, in Washington, a son of the late Victor Edison Wright and Pearl Anna Barnhart Wright.

He was preceded in death by sisters Ruby Wright, Nancy Thompson; brother Clair Wright.

Garry was a lifetime member of Tucker United Methodist Church. He was an avid Steelers fan. Garry enjoyed employment through Arc Human Services, Meadow Lands, where he made and packaged gaskets.

Surviving are his sister and brother-in-law, with whom he resided, Rhonda Smitsky (Walter "Butch") of Burgettstown; brothers Charles Wright (Katherine) of Florence, Fred Wright (Sharlotte) of Paris, Victor Wright (Beverly) of Burgettstown, Larry Wright (Tammy) of Florence; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 25, at Steel & Wolfe Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 380 Penco Road, Weirton, W.Va. Additional visitation will be held from 9 until the 10 a.m. funeral service Saturday, September 26, in Tucker United Methodist Church, 641 Steubenville Pike, Burgettstown, with Pastor Kenn Jacobs presiding. Interment will follow at Chestnut Ridge Cemetery, Florence.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Tucker United Methodist Church, 641 Steubenville Pike, Burgettstown, PA 15021.

Published in Observer-Reporter on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Steel & Wolfe Funeral Home Inc
SEP
26
Visitation
09:00 AM
Tucker United Methodist Church
SEP
26
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Tucker United Methodist Church
SEP
26
Interment
Chestnut Ridge Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Steel & Wolfe Funeral Home Inc
380 Penco Rd
Weirton, WV 26062
(304) 748-3721
