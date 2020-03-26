Garth A. Ingram, 66, of Canonsburg, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 21, 2020, in the Washington Hospital, following a massive stroke in November 2019 from which he never recovered.

Garth was born in Middleton, Nova Scotia, February 11, 1954, a son of Arthur and Barbara Tallack Ingram. He grew up on several Canadian Armed Forces bases.

He was an expert at computer systems technology, with more than 40 years experience. Mr. Ingram began his working career for the Government of Canada in Ottawa and then the Northwest Territories. This was followed by 27 years working for Assessment Systems Corporation and DKW Systems Group, where he undertook assignments for prominent companies in the United States, South Korea, Costa Rica, Poland and Western Canada. He worked for the State of Hawaii for six years and for the past eight years Garth worked as a computer systems analyst at Northrop Grumman Information Services in Southpointe.

Garth graduated from St Patrick's High School, Ottawa, Ontario. In 1978 he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from the University of Waterloo, Waterloo, Ontario. Throughout his career, Garth continually improved his knowledge. He was a certified Microsoft professional, Oracle professional and numerous other data base network and language technologies. While working in Hawaii, he also learned to speak Japanese.

Garth enjoyed travelling and visiting historic places. He was a scuba diving enthusiast and was certified for open ocean and nighttime. He was passionate about photography, especially underwater; music, with the Beatles a favorite; gardening and spending time with friends. He also enjoyed building a cabin on a remote lake outside of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories.

Garth is survived by a brother, Larry Ingram (Debbie) of Manotick, Ontario; sisters Diane McLeod (Norman) of Bonfield, Ontario, and Elene Fromanger of Ottawa, Ontario; nephew James McLeod; and nieces Kelly Ingram, Christianne Pelletier, Theresa McGowan and Christina McLeod.

He was predeceased by a younger brother, Martin Ingram of Ottawa.

A celebration of Garth's life will be held at a future date. Garth will be cremated through McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home, Houston. His ashes will be interred by his parents' graves in Paris, Ontario.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Washington Hospital or a local stroke recovery group.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.