Gary B. Bigler
1934 - 2020
Gary B. Bigler, 85, of Washington, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in his home.

He was born December 26, 1934, in Lone Pine, a son of the late Orris "Perry" Bigler and Helen Mae Shrontz Bigler.

A graduate of Trinity High School, Mr. Bigler served in the Navy during the Korean War, earning a Good Conduct Medal and National Defense Service Medal.

He retired from United Dairy, where he had worked as a truck driver for many years.

Mr. Bigler enjoyed watching sports and loved his children and grandchildren.

On April 14, 1953, he married Roseann Marie Belcastro Bigler, who died January 6, 2019.

Surviving are three sons, Dan (Kelly) Bigler and Randy (Elaine) Bigler, both of Washington, and Tim (Lisa) Bigler of Southview; a daughter, Rebecca (Randolph) Allen of Beaver Falls; a sister, Mary E. Franks of Ohio; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Deceased are nine siblings, Lydia A. Wonsettler, Esther J. Theakston, Albert M. Bigler, Ida Mae McGuane, Carl D. Bigler, Marjorie F. Riggle, Edith L. Bigler, Rita A. Murphy and William R. Bigler.

Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 2, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 3. Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery. Military rites will be accorded graveside by American Legion Edwin Scott Linton Post 175.

Additional information and guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Washington
JUL
3
Funeral service
01:00 PM
William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Washington
Funeral services provided by
William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-8122
