Gary Burns
1952 - 2020
Gary Burns, of Mesa, Ariz., formerly of Rochester, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, in Azalea Villa Assisted Living in Chandler, Ariz. Gary was the son of the late Jay Walter Burns and Delsie Rush Burns of Rochester.

Born October 29, 1952, in Rochester, Gary was a 1970 graduate of Rochester High School, a graduate of Clarion State University with a BA in Theatre & Music and a graduate of Arizona State University with an MA in Theatre. He worked for and retired from the Traffic Department at Arizona State University.

Gary is survived by his sister, Carol L. Burns of Beaver; three remaining aunts, Sara Burns Sprowls and Virginia Burns Six, both of Washington, and Virginia Jones Rush of Claysville; many cousins and friends.

Abel Funeral Home of Phoenix, Ariz., handled the cremation arrangements.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Abel Funeral Home
1627 N. 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
(602) 442-7747
