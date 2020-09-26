Whether you knew him as Jones, Jonsey or Doc he was a giant of a man that loved to get the most out of life. He recently retired from US Steel and spent a lot of time on his motorcycle where he was happiest. Whether he was touring around town, riding on the east coast or through the Smoky Mountains he was surely in his element. He leaves behind his best friend and wife Jamie who was proud to take life's journey with this man.

Gary and Jamie had two children Rachel and Cody. He left a lot of himself behind in his children and swelled with pride as he saw the adults they had become. They shared an amazing life of laughter and lessons.

He was one happy Pappy. He lit up anytime he was around his Grandkids. Rachel and Bill Dennison blessed us with Liam and Declan. Cody Jones and Amber Strawn gave us Raegan. He was so proud of his little red heads and spoiled them every chance he had.

He also enjoyed spending time with his sisters Becky (Jim) Sepelak, Brenda (Greg) Hrutkay, and Karen (Norman) Jones who spoiled him rotten. To his many nieces and nephews that he leaves behind, please remember the many memories you have made. He loved spendingtime with you all. David, you are the keeper of the sauce.

Gary enjoyed riding motorcycles with his brothers-in-law, Bill (Karen) Sprowls and Jay (Linda) Sprowls and inventing games to where he would change the rules to always benefit himself. He lost his parents at a young age and treated his in-laws Jean and Jim Sprowls (surviving) as his own with love and respect.

He leaves behind many loving cousins and dear friends as well.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Dora and Dale Jones and Grandparents Sadie and Walter Marcum and Doliver and Blanche Jones.

Due to Covid 19 the family is having a small private funeral and will plan a large memorial in the spring so we can all get together and share memories and laughter to help us all heal from the loss.

The family suggests Memorial Contributions be made to; Wounded Warriors Project, 600 River Avenue, Suite 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15212. The John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, 2830 Main St. Beallsville, PA has been entrusted with arrangements. On line guestbook and personal condolences accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.