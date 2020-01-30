Gary David Piecknick, 74, of Washington, died Monday, January 27, 2020, surrounded by his family.

He was born May 18, 1945, a son of the late Ferdinand W. and Dorothy Salat Piecknick.

Gary was a 1963 graduate of Trinity High School, a graduate of Penn Commercial Technical School and served in the National Guard from 1965 to 1971.

He was employed by J&L Steel and Piecknick Towing Service.

He was a member of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church in Meadow Lands.

Gary was extremely proud of and involved with his grandchildren, Madison and Kyle Piecknick and Madeline and Aiden Filloon, whether at their sporting events, going hunting or vacationing to his favorite place, Hawaii.

Gary is survived by his wife of 50 years, Donne Lee McCartney Piecknick; his children, Lori Ann Piecknick (Eric) Filloon of Ashburn, Va., and Mark Eric Piecknick (Tracey Sheetz) of Speers; two sisters, Joan (the late Ed) Agnew of Washington and Janice (Jerry) Haines of Arlington, Va.; three brothers, Tom (Regina) Piecknick of Sandy Lake, Daniel (Diane) Piecknick of Washington and David (Yvonne) Piecknick of Upper St. Clair; a brother-in-law, Kenneth W. McCartney; a sister-in-law, Linda (the late Tom) McCartney; and several beloved nieces and nephews.

Gary will be dearly missed by all.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 1. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made for esophageal cancer research to UPMC-Hillman Cancer Center, 5150 Center Avenue, Suite 1B, Pittsburgh, PA 15232.

