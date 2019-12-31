Gary F. Lemley, 78, of Mount Morris, passed away at 7:53 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Rolling Meadows Nursing and Rehabiliation, Waynesburg.

He was born June 7, 1941, in Perry Township, Greene County, a son of the late Floyd W. and Virginia R. Wilkinson Lemley.

Mr. Lemley was a 1959 graduate of Mount Morris High School and after high school, served with the U. S. Navy. He resided in Perry Township most of his life where he was a member of the Mount Morris United Methodist Church and a 50 year member of the James T. Maxon American Legion Post 992. He began working as an installer for the Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone Company in 1964 and later worked for Bell Atlantic as an installer of PBX business systems. In 1991, Mr. Lemley retired as a supervisor of the maintenance center of Bell Atlantic in Morgantown, W.Va. He enjoyed playing golf and was known for his dry sense of humor.

On May 29, 1964, he married Betty Ann Lint, who survives.

Also surviving are a son, Gary F. "Bo" Lemley, II, of Morgantown; two daughters, Laura K. Grubler (David) of Wheeling, W.Va. and Ginny R. Lemley, at home; five grandchildren, Rachael Schmitt (Logan), Alex Grubler, Brendan Grubler, Sean Grubler and Marina Lemley; three brothers, Robert Lemley (Linda) of Mount Morris, Ronald G. Lemley (Patricia) of Bruceton Mills, W.Va. and Rodger Lemley of Waynesburg; a sister, Laura Shirlene Morris (David) of Morgantown; and several nieces and nephews. Deceased is a nephew, Elvis Wayne Lemley.

There will be no public viewing and a memorial service will be planned at a later time at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Yoskovich Funeral Home, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road, S. W., Lilburn, GA 30047.

