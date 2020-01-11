Gary James Brown, 87, of Venetia, formerly of Monessen, died Thursday, January 9, 2020, in the Residence at Hilltop, Carroll Township. Born in Monessen October 4, 1932, he was a son of the late Howard P. and Mary Tatar Brown.

He was a 1950 graduate of Monessen High School, and served his country during the Korean Conflict in the U.S. Army.

Gary spent his adult life living in the Washington, D.C., area, retiring from the U.S. Department of Defense, where he traveled the world designing and installing missile defense systems.

Besides his parents, he was proceeded in death by his son, J. Scott Brown; and a brother, Dale Hudson Brown.

He is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Vicki and Tim Skraitz of Venetia, and Gwyneth and Chris Ramierez of Charlotte, N.C.; a son, Garreth Brown of Couer d'Alain, Idaho; brother Jan and wife Dianne of Martinsburg, W.Va.; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, January 12, in Robert A. Billick Funeral Home Inc., Grand Boulevard and Marion Avenue, Monessen, www.billicksfuneralhome.com. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, January 13, in the funeral home, with the Rev. Alan Hayden officiating. Interment will follow in Mon Valley Memorial Park, Donora.