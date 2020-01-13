Gary L. Bedilion, 73, of Waynesburg, died at 2:52 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born Tuesday, February 12, 1946, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Arthur H. Bedilion and Haddie Dale Lippencott Bedilion. Gary spent his entire life in Greene County.

Mr. Bedilion was a member and trustee of Calvary Baptist Church. He enjoyed woodworking, farming and baking. His greatest joy in life was being with his daughters, grandchildren and being on the Bedilion Farm. One of Gary's greatest attributes was the love and compassion he showed to others, no matter what their status was in this world.

He worked for over 38 years for PennDOT, retiring January 10, 2004, as a foreman.

On August 21, 2008, Gary lost the love of his life, Doris Jean "DJ" Litton Bedilion, whom he married June 10, 1966.

Surviving are four daughters, Tammy (Michael) Koratich, Carrie (Jerry) Simkovic, Jackie (Bob) Haley and Jaime (Jimmy) Wood, all of Waynesburg; six grandchildren, Gavin Koratich, Morgan and Colby Simkovic, Brynn Boyd, Preston and Ava Wood; his loving companion, Bonnie Davis; two sisters, Betty Yoders of Waynesburg, and Ena Shawley of Carmichaels; two brothers, Arthur H. Bedilion Jr. of Waynesburg and Daniel F. Bedilion of Carmichaels; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two sisters, Barbara Bedilion and Kay Bedilion, who died in infancy and three brothers, Delbert E. Bedilion, Charles S. Bedilion and Arthur Dale Bedilion. who died in infancy.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, Owner/Director, 197 N. Maiden St., Waynesburg, where services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 16, with Pastor Nick Bardo officiating. Burial will be in Smith Cemetery, Morgan Twp. Information is online at www.milliken-throck mortonfh.com.