Gary L. Smith, 62, of Washington, died Saturday, November 16, 2019, in UPMC-Shadyside hospital, Pittsburgh, following a lengthy illness.

He was born September 5, 1957, in Washington, a son of the late Clarence M. and Margaret McCartney Smith.

Gary attended Avella High School and graduated from Motorcycle Mechanic Institute in Arizona.

He attended church at the Salvation Army.

For more than 30 years, he worked at Snowy White Laundry and also worked at Krispy Kreme for several years.

An incredible baker, Gary loved motorcycles, camping, fishing, Christmas movies and spending time in his favorite place, Arizona, where he had previously lived, and planned on moving to again.

Surviving are two children, Cheyenne (Joe) Leeper of Washington and Dakoda (Virginia Kellerman) Smith of Washington; three siblings, David E. "Sonny" (Gen) Smith of Washington, Florence Platt of Munhall and Rebecca Littell of Washington; numerous nieces and nephews; and lots of friends who loved him. He was expecting his first grandchild.

Deceased are three siblings, Clarence "Bud" Smith Jr., Shirley "Jeanie" Gardner and Nancy McFall.

At the request of the deceased, all services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, PA 15301, 724-225-8122.

Additional information, and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.