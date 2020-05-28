Gary L. Snyder
1942 - 2020
Gary L. Snyder, 78, of Waynesburg, died at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in the Washington Hospital. Gary had been in his usual health and death was due to an apparent heart attack.He was a son of the late James Snyder and Mary Louise Robinson Snyder and was born Wednesday, February 18, 1942, in Blacksville, W.Va.Mr. Snyder was a veteran having served with the United States Army during the Vietnam War. While in the Army he received a commendation medal. He was an active former member of the Grace Community Church in Cranberry Township and had been attending the First Baptist Church in Waynesburg. Gary was a member of the National Rifle Association and enjoyed hunting and spending time with his family. He was proud of both his granddaughters and loved going hunting with Jordan where she got her first deer and watching her ride horses and become a nurse at Children's Hospital. He also loved watching his granddaughter Logan play softball. He worked for 35 years with the natural gas industry. He started with New York State Natural Gas, then CNG and retired from Dominion Gas Company in 1999 as a heavy equipment operator.He is survived by his wife, Nancy Stockdale Snyder, whom he married December 3, 1965.Also surviving are one son, Gary Lynn Snyder and his wife Marcy of Beaver Falls; two granddaughters, Jordan Lynn Snyder and her fiance Matthew Haig and Logan Ann Snyder; one sister, Linda Burns of Phoenix, Ariz.; two brothers, James J. Snyder of Los Gatos, Calif. and Robert Snyder of Sugar Grove; and several nieces and nephews.Due to the restrictions from the CDC due to the Covid-19 Virus, visitation and services will be private with Pastor Paul Salosky officiating.Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner/Director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, have been entrusted with his services.Private burial will be in Pine Bank Cemetery, Pine Bank. Graveside military rites will be accorded by veterans of Greene County. Information is online at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.





Published in Observer-Reporter on May 28, 2020.
