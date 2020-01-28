Gary Lee Amodei, 63, of Charleroi, died Friday, January 24, 2020. He was born September 16, 1956, at the North Charleroi Hospital to Laura Jane Watson Amodei and the late Earl G.I. Amodei.

Gary graduated from Charleroi Area Junior Senior High School in 1975, where he excelled both academically and in swimming, having records retired in his name.

Gary was most recently employed with Home Depot in Atco, N.J., and Washington. He was a member of both the Presbyterian Church of Charleroi and the Atco United Presbyterian Church. He volunteered his time generously to various military charities, including the Wounded Warriors Project and the Navy Seal Foundation.

Gary loved sports of all kind, except basketball, and could often be found glued to the television watching the Pittsburgh Pirates, Steelers and Penguins. He was a member of the Charleroi Italia Unita Club and the Charleroi Sportsmen Club and he was an excellent downhill skier. Gary loved to cook and entertain family and friends, enjoying an occasional rib cook-off with his sister.

Gary is survived by his mother, Laura Jane; his two children and their spouses, Lee (Maghan) Amodei of Shorewood, Ill., and Lindsay (Lee) Poziviak of Eighty Four; his sister and brother-in-law, Cherie Amodei-Mascara and Chris Mascara of Washington; and his cherished granddaughter, Aleesha Amodei. Gary also leaves behind his loving cousins and a great group of friends, all of whom he loved deeply.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Tokar Amodei; and his father, Earl G.I. Amodei.

Gary's family has chosen to have a private family viewing; however, friends and extended family are invited to celebrate Gary's life from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, at the family home located at 74 Walnut Ridge Road, Charleroi. Reverend Mark Woomer will preside over a small prayer service at 4 followed by fellowship, food and tall tales.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gary Amodei Funeral Memorial Scholarship gofundme page.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Schrock-Hogan Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.schrock-hogan.com.