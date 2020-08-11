Gary Lee Morehead Jr., 60, of Mt. Morris, was wrapped in God's merciful love and called home Saturday, August 8, 2020. Gary was born December 13, 1959, in Kittanning, a son of the late Gary Lee Morehead Sr. and Thelma May Van Horn Morehead.

Gary is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Laura Jean Morehead, who lovingly cared for him during his long battle with Lou Gehrig's disease (ALS). He is also survived by his son, Dorsey Morehead (Tonya) of Core, W.Va.; daughter Tonya Hull (Jason) of Mt. Morris; grandchildren Felicia Lambert, Cody Morehead, MaKayla Hull and Riley Morehead; two brothers, Jeff Morehead (Kim) of Morgantown, Bill Morehead (Rosie) of Waynesburg; five sisters, Carole Toothman (Stan) of Fairmont, Robin Morehead of Morgantown, Melissa Phillips (Brian) of Spraggs, Lisa Matthews (Shawn) of Morgantown, Tina Bryan (Michael) of Morgantown; and several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by a niece, Miranda Lee Masar; and a great-nephew, Bentley Matthew Czako.

Gary worked for years as a superintendent with Coastal Drilling East. He loved spending time with racing GNCC, camping, and spending all of the time he could with his grandchildren. In his later years, with the help of his sister, Carole and brother-in-law Stan, GLM Woodcrafts was introduced. His memory will live on from the many wonderful items he made for others.

Gary was an active member of Covenant Church in Fairmont, where he was a greeter at many services.

Dr. Gabriella Horvath, Dr. Andrzej Jaworski and wife Cindy, Dr. Cheryl Smith (ALS Clinic), Dr. Michael Hurst, Dr. John McKnight, Joeli Olson and staff with Mountaineer Home Medical, Stella Street and the entire staff at University Town Centre Giant Eagle Pharmacy provided kindness and caring, and gave much comfort to Gary.

Harry and Lenora Czako, Michael and Linda Hall, Randy and Shirley McCoy, Scott and Kelly Kiger, and Stan and Carole Toothman provided love and continuous support.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of a funeral service, Thursday, August 13, with Pastors Josh Morgan and Roy Weese officiating, in Fred L. Jenkins Funeral Home. Following the funeral service, Gary will be laid to rest at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Face coverings will be required along with proper social distancing when attending the visitation and services.

