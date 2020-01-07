Gary Pittman, 72, of Tampa, Fla., passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020.

He was born June 29, 1947.

He graduated from Avella High School, where he excelled as a quarterback in football and in wrestling. Gary then attended and graduated from Bethany College, where he continued football, wrestling and was a member of Beta Theta Pi. He obtained his MBA from Duquesne University. He also served in the U.S. Army Reserve for several years.

Gary began his career with Aetna in the 1970s and rose to a senior management position. He left Aetna to form Florida One Brokerage, where his one-man operation beat out large companies for top production awards. However, his pride and joy was when he joined with his best friend, the late Jack Newkirk, to become co-owners of Newk's Cafe, one of the first businesses in the early days of the newly revitalized Channelside Drive area of Tampa.

In addition to his remarkable intelligence, creativity and sense of humor, Gary is also remembered for the countless dogs and cats he rescued.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Ronald Pittman and Wilma Brautigam Pittman; his sister, Betty Gene Pittman Kelly; and his brother, Ronald Pittman.

He is survived by his wife, Suzanne Pittman; many nieces and nephews; stepdaughters Tammy O'Rourke, Linda Murphy and Tracy (Frank) Bisignano; and four stepgrandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 11, in Blount Curry MacDill, 605 South MacDill Avenue, Tampa, FL 33609.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, Meals on Wheels or the Ronald McDonald House of Tampa Bay.

