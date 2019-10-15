Gary S. Bozovich, 61, of Lawrence, formerly of Grand Junction, Colo., passed away peacefully with his family by his side, Sunday, October 13, 2019.

Born August 13, 1958, he was the loving son of Stanley (Connie W.) Bozovich and the late Dolores Kibelbek Bozovich.

He was a dear brother of Cindy (Paul) Brophy, Connie Bozovich and Cathy (Joe) Durko; and cherished uncle of many loving nieces and nephews.

Gary is survived by many close friends in Grand Junction, especially Dante and Jackie Stone. He enjoyed his time traveling with his special friend Patsy Brown Warneke. Gary was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hiking and fishing. Gary was a proud former employee of Conspec for over 18 years. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

There will be a private service.

Memorial contributions may be made to .

