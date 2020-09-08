1/1
Gary Stankevich
1958 - 2020
Gary Stankevich, 61, of Peters Township, a son of the late Ray and Betty Jane Stankevich, passed away peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Savior on September 2, 2020, surrounded in love by his family, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born on October 6, 1958, Gary leaves a legacy of love, friendship, and faith that will continue to inspire and comfort his friends and family.

For forty-one years, Gary worked at PA American Water, for many years as shop steward and union vice president. Gary was the person everyone came to for advice because of his innate ability to fairly see all sides. He had a wonderful sense of humor, and would always keep people laughing, especially his two sisters. Although he didn't start running until his late 20's, Gary was a natural runner and became well-known and respected in the running community; he loved to push himself-running steeper hills, doing faster splits, and taking crazier routes, always in shorts no matter the weather. An avid Pittsburgh sports fan, Gary loved to attend Penguin games and talk sports. He could fix anything, and he loved his yard, the ocean, the cottage, a good glass of red wine and his pets. But his greatest love was for his wife, soul mate, and best friend Maureen, inseparable since they met in 1980. Gary's deep faith in God saved him many times in life, and nurtured his resilience, hope, and ability to find beauty in the struggle. He deeply loved life and believed in "Living the Dream". His earthly race is won and he is now living the dream in eternity.

Gary is preceded in death by his in-laws, Jim and Betty Machin and sisters-in-law, Kathy Baldauf and Nancy Haskins. He is survived by his loving, angel, pumpkin pie wife of 37 years Maureen, who did not leave his side for the entire journey, sisters, Linda (David) Pfister, Patty (Ken) Welsh; cousin, Clara (Matt) Jacob; sisters-in-law, Kathy (John) Quien, Sandy (Larry) Rosenberger, Patty (Chuck) Hosler; brothers-in-law, Eddie Baldauf, James (Dae) Machin, Rick Haskins and many loving nieces and nephews.

Due to the COVID 19 restrictions, visitation and services are private. Arrangements by BEINHAUERS, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray 15317, 724-941-3211. Memorial contributions in Gary's name may be sent to Pet Smart Charities, 19601 North 27th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85027.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2820 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
Memories & Condolences

3 entries
September 6, 2020
Maureen, I am so sorry for your loss. I saw the obituary today. I know we haven't seen each other for so many years, however, I always remembered you and Gary and your affection for your dogs. Please take care, and God Bless. Sandy & Dave Doernemann Whitehall, PA
Sandy & Dave Doernemann
September 6, 2020
so sorry for your loss. i worked with gary at the meter shop.i honestly can say he was a person of integrity and honesty. he will be missed
gino olkosky
September 5, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Stankevich family. I've known Gary along time working at the water company. He was a great co-worker and a dear friend. He will surely be missed.
Tom Niccolai
