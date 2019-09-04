Gary V. Retos, 66, of Washington, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019, in his residence. Born June 22, 1953, he was a son of the late Dr. George and Irene Gialas Retos.

He was a member of St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gregory.

He is survived by a brother, George Retos of Washington; a sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Marion Demma of Pittsburgh; three nephews, Brandon, Nicholas and Mario; two nieces, Kassandra (Greg) and Mercyne; and a great-nephew, Roman. He will be missed by his friends and family.

Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 3, in St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church, Monessen with Fr. Michael Kallaur officiating. Entombment followed in Grandview Cemetery, Monessen. The Robert A. Billick Funeral Home, www.billicksfuneralhome.com, Monessen, was entrusted with the arrangements.