Gay C. Warrick, 100, of Washington, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Evergreen Assisted Living, Washington.

She was born September 30, 1919, in White Pine, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Emory Ellsworth and Mary Belle Barker Cunningham.

Mrs. Warrick was a graduate of Capon Bridge High School and was employed by Bell Telephone upon first moving to Pennsylvania. She was a homemaker throughout most of her life and was a very active member of the First United Methodist Church of Washington. Mrs. Warrick was very active in the Fidelis Class at the church and was instrumental in the pecan sale fundraisers. She was also very active with the Brownson House. Mrs. Warrick enjoyed gardening, baking and cooking. She very much enjoyed baking different things and sharing them with her many friends and family. This was something that was very dear to her heart. Mrs. Warrick was well known for her renowned apple sauce, chocolate chip cookies and cinnamon rolls. She loved to share her gift of baking with everyone. She will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her.

On February 11, 1944, she married Robert T. Warrick Sr., who died on July 27, 1991.

Surviving is a daughter, Rachel B. Warrick of Washington; a son, Robert J. (Andrea) Warrick Jr. of the state of California; a brother, Walter Cunningham of West Virginia; and a granddaughter, Rose Warrick.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Warrick was preceded in death by three brothers, Paul, Glen and Carl Cunningham; and by two sisters, Madge Michael and Nell Cunningham.

All funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc., Wilson at East Katherine Avenue, Washington.

A memorial service will be held at a date, time and place to be announced in the future once COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 29 North College Street, Washington, PA 15301. Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com