1/1
Gaylord Lee Grimes Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gaylord's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gaylord Lee Grimes Jr., 64, of Washington, died Thursday, October 8, 2020, in UPMC- Shadyside, Pittsburgh.

He was born September 22, 1956, in Washington, a son of the late Gaylord and Ruby Ryan Grimes.

Mr. Grimes was a graduate of McGuffey High School.

Gaylord loved spending time with his family and his dog Molly. He was a member of the Polish Club and was an avid sports fan.

Surviving are a brother, David (Kellie) Grimes of West Alexander; two sisters, Brenda (Donald) Magill of Eighty Four and Becky (Kenneth) Phillips of Washington; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased is a sister, Cheryl Mossburg.

Gaylord was an organ donor.

Due to state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions, all services are private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., Washington.

Additional information and guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved