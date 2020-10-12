Gaylord Lee Grimes Jr., 64, of Washington, died Thursday, October 8, 2020, in UPMC- Shadyside, Pittsburgh.

He was born September 22, 1956, in Washington, a son of the late Gaylord and Ruby Ryan Grimes.

Mr. Grimes was a graduate of McGuffey High School.

Gaylord loved spending time with his family and his dog Molly. He was a member of the Polish Club and was an avid sports fan.

Surviving are a brother, David (Kellie) Grimes of West Alexander; two sisters, Brenda (Donald) Magill of Eighty Four and Becky (Kenneth) Phillips of Washington; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased is a sister, Cheryl Mossburg.

Gaylord was an organ donor.

Due to state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions, all services are private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., Washington.

