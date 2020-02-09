Gaylord William Greenlee, 95, of Claysville, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020, in Washington.

He was born February 5, 1924, in Bentleyville, a son of the late William R. and Nellie Bly Morrison Greenlee.

Mr. Greenlee was a 1942 graduate of Bentleyville High School. He attended Penn State University and during his schooling was called to service in the U.S. Army, spending two years on active duty. He was honorably discharged in 1946. He served in the Western Pacific and for his service he was awarded the Asiatic Pacific Theater Ribbon with 1 Bronze Service Star, Good Conduct Medal and the World War II Victory Medal. After a two year interruption in his education he graduated from Penn State University in 1948.

He went on to graduate from Dickinson Law School in 1950. In the fall of 1950, Gaylord passed the Bar Exam and was admitted to the Bar that same year.

In all, Mr. Greenlee was admitted to the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, the Superior Court of Pennsylvania, the United States District Court in Pittsburgh and the United States Supreme Court.

In December of 1950, Mr. Greenlee started to practice with his preceptor, Barron P. McCune. Eventually Mr. McCune and he became partners and practiced under the name McCune and Greenlee. Their firm was then joined by Steven I. Richman. They continued to practice as the firm of McCune, Greenlee and Richman until 1964 when Mr. McCune was elected Judge of the Court of Common Pleas in Washington County. Eventually Mr. Greenlee and Mr. Richman became associated with Patrick C. Derrico and Paul P. Posa. The firm then practiced under the name Greenlee, Richman, Derrico and Posa. Gradually, they took on additional lawyers and had 15 to 17 lawyers in their firm.

Gaylord was an avid Penn State football fan and held the same season ticket seats for 50 years. He loved quarter horses and owned a farm in Butler, where the horses were bred.

He was part of a small group of couples who founded Trinity United Methodist Church in McMurray. He watched the church evolve from a farmhouse to a beautiful church, where he taught Sunday school. He was a current member of the Claysville United Methodist Church. His service to the community included many boards, including Peters Township School District and Washington Hospital Board of Directors. He also enjoyed golfing and jazz.

Surviving are his wife, Beverly Finch Greenlee of Claysville; one daughter, Claudia Greenlee Fanning (W. Lee Fanning, MD) of Charlotte, N.C.; granddaughter Shane Bly Killoran; stepchildren Douglas Miller (Martha), Kenneth Miller and Susan Miller Sciara (Scott); four nieces and three nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are his first wife, Beatrice Menego Greenlee, who died September 22, 1996; one son, Charles "Chuck" William Greenlee, who died October 6, 2015; one sister, Edna Snyder; and one niece and two nephews.

Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 15, in Claysville United Methodist Church, 1279 US-40, Claysville, PA 15323, with Pastor Rico Vespa officiating. A luncheon will be held in the church social hall following the services.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts to Concordia Hospice of Washington, Donnell House, C/O Washington Health System Hospice Care, 155 Wilson Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.

A guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.