Gene "Geno" Iddings Jr., of Washington, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital, after four hard months battling lung cancer. He was born August 17, 1952, the only son of the late Eugene Iddings Sr. and Geneva Risbin Iddings.

He attended Beth Center schools and the Washington Hospital School of Radiology. Mr. Iddings was a mechanic at Washington Steel Houston Plant for 40 years until retirement.

He enjoyed Indy and NASCAR racing, Pirates baseball, college football, especially Pitt, and especially his Pittsburgh Steelers. Mr. Iddings loved hunting in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. He was a member of the United Steel Workers of America, Canonsburg Sportsmen's Club and the Rhododendron Hunting Club.

On April 9, 1983, he married Fran Wrubleski Iddings, and had a son, David, who is married to Stephanie Calvert Iddings. They blessed Gene with his granddaughter, "Precious" Davnie Christine Iddings July 7, 2020.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, Geneva Risbin Iddings, is a sister, Frances Iddings Appel; his wife, Fran Wrubleski Iddings; his son Dave Iddings and his wife, Stephanie; brothers-in-law Andy Wrubleski, Dan and Mikie McClay Wrubleski, Al and Michelle Clark Wrubleski; and his mother-in-law, Rose Wrubleksi. Also surviving are his nephews, two nieces and three great-nieces, all of whom he loved spending time with. He also has a host of cousins and cousins-in-law and was fortunate to still have his aunt, Wilma Jean Yuhas and uncle, Tommy Risbin, all who had been there for him.

Waiting to welcome him to his new home are his father, Eugene "Chief" Iddings Sr.; father-in-law Syl Wrubleksi; brother-in-law Charles "Monty" Appel; grandparents, aunts and uncles. When he gets to the Rainbow Bridge, he will also be smothered in puppy kisses from his cherished boxers, Marci, Angel, Baby, Starr and his fur grandbaby bully, Uga.

Friends will be received from 2 until 6 p.m., the hour of a blessing service, Friday, November 27, in the Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc., Wilson at East Katherine Avenues, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor / director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director. Those visiting the funeral home are asked to please wear a facial covering. State occupancy regulations and social distancing will be adhered to. Private burial will be held in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, McMurray.

