Gene L. Masters King
Gene L. Masters King, 93, of Monongahela, died Saturday, August 8, 2020, in her home.

Born September 14, 1926, in Mt. Carmel, she was the daughter of Samuel and Lillian H. Cooper Masters.

After her graduation in 1944 from Waynesburg High School, Gene worked during the war as a welder for the Curtis Wright Company. She later worked at the former Abel's Women's Clothing Store in Monongahela and then in the jewelry department at the former Montgomery Ward's in Charleroi.

A member of the Ladies Red Hat Society, she was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Monongahela. She always enjoyed shopping, sewing, cooking, and most of all, spending time with her family.

Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Paul B. and Jeri King of Monongahela; a daughter and son-in-law, Suzanne K. and John Zanardelli of Bethel Park; five grandchildren, Brandon (Lisa) Zanardelli, Stephen Zanardelli, Robyn Zanardelli and fianc' Brad Gabriel, William J. (Abbe) King and Ann E. King; five great-grandchildren, Hudson, Brooks and Landon Zanardelli and Alexander and Andrew King; two sisters, Annah Mae Wade of Delmont and Phyllis Dozois of Greensburg; a brother-in-law, Jim Eakin of Waynesburg; and a sister-in-law, Jo Ann (King) Moore of New Freeport; along with many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death was her husband, William E. King, who died June 29, 2004; and two sisters, Elizabeth Moninger and Millie Eakin.

The staff at Amedysis Hospice and Granny Nannies in Monongahela provided compassionate and thoughtful care to Gene.

Friends will be received in the Marshall Marra Funeral Home, 216 Chess Street, Monongahela, 724-258-6767, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, at which time a service will begin, with Rev. Mark Schollaert and Rev. Janet Scott Mace co-officiating. Interment will follow in Monongahela Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made in Gene's name to the charity of one's choice.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marshall Marra Funeral Home
216 Chess St
Monongahela, PA 15063
(724) 258-6767
