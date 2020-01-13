Gene O. Clemens, 78, of Canonsburg, died Friday, January 10, 2020, in the Washington Hospital.

He was born March 2, 1941, in Canonsburg, a son of the late Archie and Blanche Dinch Clemens.

Mr. Clemens was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1961 to 1964. He worked as a printer at the Observer-Reporter for 36 years, retiring in 2002.

After retiring, he spent much of his time researching genealogy on his computer. He also loved to fish and enjoyed music.

Mr. Clemens was Christian.

He was a member of American Legion Edwin Scott Linton Post 175.

On April 9, 1961, he married Nancy J. Wyland, who survives.

Also surviving are three children, Sandy J. (the late Brian) Craig of Washington, Pamela L. Veltri of Washington and David L. (Sharon) Clemens of Ardmore; three grandchildren, Valerie E. (Jacob) Knauer of Ephrata, Amanda J. Clemens of Ardmore and Stephen (Kelly) Craig of Washington; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a daughter, Betty Lee Clemens; and siblings, Curtis Clemens, Doris Rogers, Faye Pierce and Elsie Clemens.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., where services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 15. Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery. Military rites will be accorded graveside by American Legion Edwin Scott Linton Post 175

