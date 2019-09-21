Gene R. Johnson, 85, of Georgetown, passed away peacefully at home September 19, 2019. He was born May 3, 1934, the son of Willard and Violet Johnson.

Gene was employed as a crane operator at Crucible Steel for 32 years. He also worked as a gas station attendant at Harry's Gulf Station for 16 years.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Willa Lawson; one brother, Laren Johnson of York; and one niece, Lynn Dixon of Dover, Ohio.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no visitation and the funeral service will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 23 Erie Mine Road, Burgettstown, PA 15021.

724-947-2049 www.yfhinc.com