Gene Richard Narchus, 79, of Brighton Heights, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020.

He was the beloved husband of Audrey; son of the late Geno and Ann; brother of Robert and the late Bernadine Rastoka; nephew of Rose Bliss; uncle of Jared (Sara) and Aaron (Sheonagh) Rastoka; great-uncle of Lucas.

There will be no visitation. Services and interment are private.

Arrangements by Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home, Inc., 3552 California Avenue at Davis Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.