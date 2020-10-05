Genevieve June Cole, 92, of Ellsworth, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020, in the Washington Hospital.

She was born June 28, 1928, in Bentleyville, the only child of Clinton Charles Dixon and Hallie Virginia Silman Dixon.

In 1947, she graduated from Ellsworth High School.

Mrs. Cole worked at the former G.C. Murphy's in Charleroi.

Surviving are her two sons, Gregory Cole (Stephanie) and Jason Cole (Dianna), all of Bentleyville; two granddaughters, Abigail Cole (Jordan) of Winchester, Va., and Hallie Cole at home; and leaving behind with her family, her two dogs, Roxy and Lacy.

Friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 5, in the Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home, Inc., 809 Main Street, Bentleyville, 724-239-2255, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 6, with the Pastor Andy Scott officiating.

A procession will follow to Beallsville Cemetery for a committal service.

Due to the current limitations on gatherings set by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, visitors to the funeral home, during the visitation and for the services, will be restricted to 25 at a time. Visitors may be asked to limit their time so others have the opportunity to pay their respects.

Facial covering and social distancing are required.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request memorials be made to Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330, www.washingtonpashelter.org, or the Ellsworth Volunteer Fire Department, 1 Beech Street, Ellsworth, PA 15331.

To share memories and condolences with the family, visit www.thompson-marodi.com.