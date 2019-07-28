Genevieve Songer passed away unexpectedly July 25, 2019. She was born March 4, 1937, in Falconer, N.Y., a daughter of the late Salvatore and Romona Cirincione.

She earned a degree in nursing from Mercy Hospital in Buffalo, N.Y. By far, her proudest accomplishment in life was raising her six children, "teaching them everything they know."

She often showcased her sense of humor and wit with her grandchildren, always going along with their prank phone calls, not wanting to be "an old stick in the mud."

She was an avid baker of homemade Italian food, cookies and the best apple pie. She enjoyed golf, bowling, cards, bingo and karaoke, but, most of all, she enjoyed chocolate. She also sang in the choir at Immaculate Conception Church.

She is survived by her children, John (Debbie) Songer, Michael (Jane Ann) Songer, Mary (Cameron) Harper, Stephen (Angela) Songer, Suzanne (Ernest) Timmie, and Eugene "EJ" (Lisa) Songer; 14 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Fanny Morgante and Sister Philip Marie; and a sister-in-law, Carmella Cirincione.

Deceased are three brothers, Joseph, Vincent "James" and Philip Cirincione.

The family extends a special "thank you" to Genevieve's Country Meadows family for bringing such joy to her life. You filled her days and you filled her heart.

There will be no public visitation. Friends are welcome to a funeral liturgy which will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, July 29, in Immaculate Conception Church, Washington, with Reverend George Chortos as celebrant. All other services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 10324 Main Street, Clarence, NY 14031, Country Meadows, 3570 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, PA 15017, or to the . Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors, Inc., Charles R. Piatt, owner/supervisor, Lawrence K. Donovan, director, and Andrew C. Piatt, director.