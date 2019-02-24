George A. Harbaugh, 89, of Bulger, passed on Wednesday, February 20, 2019.

Beloved husband of Jean Roedler Harbaugh; beloved father of Debbie Kowalik, Dennis Harbaugh, Timothy (Karen) Harbaugh, Mark Harbaugh, Ronald Harbaugh and Betty (the late Sam) Donaldson; cherished grandfather of seven; adored great-grandfather of seven; brother of Charles (Joan) Harbaugh and Frank (Pam) Harbaugh; and numerous nieces and nephews.

George retired from operated engineers Local #66 as a heavy equipment operator. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a member of Lafayette Masonic Lodge #544 Carnegie, Scottish Rights and Chartiers Commandery #78 of the Knights Templar, Odd Fellows of Carnegie, and Pittsburgh History and Landmarks Foundation.

Family to receive friends at the Herrick Compassionate Funeral Service, PC, Edward M. Herrick Supervisor/Owner, 951 Cliff Mine Road, North Fayette Township, Imperial, PA, 724-695-7332, between the hours of 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, February 24, where a funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on Monday, February 25, followed by interment Robinson Church Cemetery, Bulger. Masonic Service, at 7 p.m. Sunday evening.