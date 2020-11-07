1/1
George A. Johnston
George A. Johnston, 72, of Central City, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Born January 28, 1948, he was a son of Charles and Helen Harris Johnston.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and stepson David.

He is survived by wife Jackie; daughter Adina (Franklin) Alderson; stepdaughters Michelle Plants and Rebecca (Jeffrey) Kuhns; grandchildren Christopher, Frankie Rose, Megan, Shaniah, Ryan, Jared and Kelsie; brothers Richard (Leah), James (Linda), Jerry (Pat); and a number of nieces and nephews.

George was a retired pipefitter with more than 50 years of service and was a member of Local 798. He was a member of Central City Fire Department serving as a fire policeman. George was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Friends were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 6, in Mulcahy Funeral Home. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 7, in Central City United Methodist Church, with Pastor Heidi Helsel officiating. Committal will be at Glade Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may make donations to the Central City Fire Department in George's memory. Masks and social distancing required. www.mulcahyfuneralhome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 7, 2020.
